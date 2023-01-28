Breaking News LIVE Updates: 5 People Killed In Shooting Outside Synagogue in Jerusalem

Read Time: 29 Second





Breaking News LIVE Updates January 28: Death toll in Jerusalem synagogue terror attack rises to 8, according to the tweet of the Foreign Ministry of Israel. Ten people were injured as a result of the attack. The alleged shooter was also later killed by police forces, according to police, CNN reported. The paramedics reached the incident site right after the attack took place near a synagogue on Neve Yaakov Street in Jerusalem. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.





