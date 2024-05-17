NationalPolitics

Breaking News Live Updates: Arrested Accused In Ghatkopar Billboard Collapse Brought To Mumbai

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Delhi Police is likely visit Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house on Friday to investigate and record the statements of the policemen and staff present there at the time of the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal, sources have said. Delhi Police filed an FIR at the Civil Lines police station on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP a few days ago. She claimed that she was assaulted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal’s personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar.

Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here

 


