BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: Atishi’s Blood Sugar Falls To 46 As She Continues Indefinite Hunger Strike Amid Delhi Water Crisis

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Session has commenced on June 24 and all the MPs have also taken their oaths amid the Opposition’s protests regarding the NEET Paper Leak Row and election of the Protem Speaker. A severe Delhi Water Crisis is being faced by the residents of Delhi for which AAP Minister Atishi has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike; today, she has been hospitalised as her blood sugar has gone down to 46, according to another AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. Internationally, a key Hamas terrorist has been eliminated by the Israeli Defence Forces in an airstrike. For all the latest local, national and international news updates, stay tuned to India.com…