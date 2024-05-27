BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: ‘Congress Appeasement Politics Dangerous To Unity Of India’, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

New Delhi: Six out of seven phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have been completed and the last phase will take place on June 1, 2024; the final results will be announced on June 4, 2024. In this final leg of the Lok Sabha Elections, a lot of political developments and public addresses by leaders is taking place; there are developments in the Pune Porsche Crash, Cyclone Remal has made a landfall which has had a major impact on the weather in India, the Delhi Heatwave and rising temperatures are also quite alarming. Internationally, the Israel Hamas War is going on and Israeli strikes on Rafah have taken multiple lives; the UK General Elections 2024 have been announced by PM Rishi Sunak and there are developments in the UK Presidential Elections 2024. For all latest news-related developments, stay tuned to India.com…