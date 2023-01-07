Breaking News LIVE Updates: Delhi Wakes Up To Dense Fog Amid Severe Coldwave Conditions
Breaking News LIVE Updates January 7: Delhi woke up to dense fog on Saturday as severe coldwave conditions continue to prevail in the capital city. Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi has issued an advisory and launched procedures in view of low visibility conditions caused due to fog. Airport authorities in an advisory to the passengers on Saturday said that several procedures have been undertaken at the airport to counter the menace of low visibility at the airport. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.
