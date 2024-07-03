Breaking News LIVE Updates: FIR Filed Against Satsang Organisers In Hathras Stampede Case

Breaking News LIVE Updates: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Devprakash Madhukar, referred to as ‘Mukhya Sewadar’ and other organisers of a prayer meeting congregation ‘Satsang’ organised in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh where a stampede took place. The case has been registered under The FIR, under Sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The death toll in the incident on Wednesday rose to 121 with 28 people sustaining injuries according to information given by Office of the Relief Commissioner.

Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here