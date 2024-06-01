BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: Fire Breaks Out In Dingu Forest Of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The last phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is being conducted today and the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls will also take place today; the announcement of the results is scheduled to take place on June 4, 2024. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been on a two-day meditation in Kanyakumari, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is waiting for the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court to hear his plea on his interim bail extension or else he will have to surrender to the authorities on June 2, 2024. For all latest national and international news updates, stay tuned to India.com…