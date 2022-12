India All Set To Assume G20 Presidency Today, 100 monuments To Be Illuminated | India is all set to assume the presidency of the G-20 grouping, the premier forum for international economic cooperation. On the occasion, 100 monuments including UNESCO world heritage sites bearing the G-20 logo will be illuminated for seven days from December 1 to 7 including Srinagar’s Shankaracharya temple to Delhi’s Red Fort to Thanjavur’s Great living Chola temple.