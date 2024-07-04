Breaking News LIVE Updates July 4 Latest News

NationalPolitics

Breaking News LIVE Updates July 4

Breaking LIVE: Hathras 'Godman' Blames 'Anti-Social' Elements For Stampede

Breaking News LIVE Updates, July 4: Self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as Bhole Baba, has blamed “anti-social elements” for the deadly stampede during his ‘satsang’ (religious gathering) on July 2 at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras which killed 121 people and injured many. In a statement, Hari expressed his condolences over the incident and claimed that the chaos erupted a long time after he had already left the venue. “I/we express our deep condolence to the families of the deceased and pray to prabhu/parmatma (God) for the speedy recovery of the injured,” read the statement. He further said that he had authorised Supreme Court lawyer A.P. Singh to take “further legal action in regard of stampede created by some anti-social elements after Samagam”. The stampede killed 121 people, most of them women, as devotees suffocated to death and bodies piled atop each other.





