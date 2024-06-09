BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: Maharashtra Monsoon Season Begins, IMD Issues Red Alert In Sindhudurg

New Delhi: Today is a big day as Prime Minister-Designate Narendra Modi is all set to become the PM of the country for the third consecutive time, a feat only achieved by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru before him. The swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister is going to be a lavish affair with international attendees including the Bhutan PM and President of Maldives among others. Apart from PM Modi’s Oath, the Modi 3.0 Cabinet will also be taking its oath today and all eyes are on the final decisions of who may become the in-charge of key ministries. For all the latest hyperlocal, national and international news updates, stay tuned to India.com…