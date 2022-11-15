Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeNationalBreaking News Live Updates Nov 15 Latest news
National

Breaking News Live Updates Nov 15 Latest news

admin
By admin
0
65


live

Breaking News LIVE: Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.

LIVE | Stage III Of GRAP Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Pollution Eases, Air Quality Improves
LIVE | Stage III Of GRAP Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Pollution Eases, Air Quality Improves

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Nov 15: World leaders from across the planet, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, have converged in Indonesia, for the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit, taking place in the city of Bali.The two-day summit starting Tuesday is themed “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” and focuses on global economic recovery, global health architecture, digital transformation, sustainable energy transition and climate change, among other topics. It will be held in person this year after being held virtually in 2020 with Saudi Arabia as the chair, and both online and offline in 2021 with Italy as the chair. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit. The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).




  • 9:11 AM IST


    G20 Summit: By 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources, says PM Modi

    Time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for inclusive energy transition: PM Narendra Modi at G20Summit



  • 9:04 AM IST


    G20 Summit: I Have Repeatedly Called for Ceasefire, Peace in Ukraine, Says Modi

    “I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s our turn. The onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world. I am confident that next year when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world,” PM Modi said in his speech at food & energy security session.



  • 9:03 AM IST


    Halo Indonesia: PM Modi Meets Indian Community Upon Arrival

    “Halo Indonesia. Arrived in Bali to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to having discussions with world leaders on global issues,” Modi tweeted in the Indonesian language.



  • 8:26 AM IST


    Cambodian PM Hun Sen says positive for Covid after hosting ASEAN summit: AFP News Agency



  • 8:07 AM IST


    8 labourers from Bihar killed In Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse

    Eight bodies recovered so far from site at Maudarh village in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district. NDRF team comprising two officers & 13 staff reached the spot on Tuesday morning, search operation on: Hnahthial DC R Lalremsanga



  • 7:34 AM IST


    Delhi Air Quality Latest Update

    Air quality improves in Delhi with Delhi-NCR moving from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category overall with AQI at 221

    While the AQI is at 302 in Noida in ‘Very Poor’ category, it is 162 in Gurugram in ‘Moderate’ category & 218 near Delhi Airport in ‘Poor’ category



  • 7:11 AM IST


    Gujarat | Five people of same family drown in Narmada canal in bid to save woman

    Five members of a family drowned in Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra. Police have recovered all dead bodies. Incident happened after family members jumped into canal to save a woman who slipped into the canal while fetching water: Saurabh Singh, SP, Kutch West







Published Date: November 15, 2022 7:05 AM IST



Updated Date: November 15, 2022 9:14 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 4: Healthy First Monday For Sooraj Barjatya Film, Word of Mouth Rules
Next article
NBA: Surging Celtics rally to beat Thunder
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

NEWS
National

Breaking News Live Updates Nov 15 Latest news

admin
By admin
0
65


live

Breaking News LIVE: Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.

LIVE | Stage III Of GRAP Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Pollution Eases, Air Quality Improves
LIVE | Stage III Of GRAP Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Pollution Eases, Air Quality Improves

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Nov 15: World leaders from across the planet, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, have converged in Indonesia, for the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit, taking place in the city of Bali.The two-day summit starting Tuesday is themed “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” and focuses on global economic recovery, global health architecture, digital transformation, sustainable energy transition and climate change, among other topics. It will be held in person this year after being held virtually in 2020 with Saudi Arabia as the chair, and both online and offline in 2021 with Italy as the chair. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit. The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).




  • 9:11 AM IST


    G20 Summit: By 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources, says PM Modi

    Time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for inclusive energy transition: PM Narendra Modi at G20Summit



  • 9:04 AM IST


    G20 Summit: I Have Repeatedly Called for Ceasefire, Peace in Ukraine, Says Modi

    “I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s our turn. The onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world. I am confident that next year when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world,” PM Modi said in his speech at food & energy security session.



  • 9:03 AM IST


    Halo Indonesia: PM Modi Meets Indian Community Upon Arrival

    “Halo Indonesia. Arrived in Bali to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to having discussions with world leaders on global issues,” Modi tweeted in the Indonesian language.



  • 8:26 AM IST


    Cambodian PM Hun Sen says positive for Covid after hosting ASEAN summit: AFP News Agency



  • 8:07 AM IST


    8 labourers from Bihar killed In Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse

    Eight bodies recovered so far from site at Maudarh village in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district. NDRF team comprising two officers & 13 staff reached the spot on Tuesday morning, search operation on: Hnahthial DC R Lalremsanga



  • 7:34 AM IST


    Delhi Air Quality Latest Update

    Air quality improves in Delhi with Delhi-NCR moving from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category overall with AQI at 221

    While the AQI is at 302 in Noida in ‘Very Poor’ category, it is 162 in Gurugram in ‘Moderate’ category & 218 near Delhi Airport in ‘Poor’ category



  • 7:11 AM IST


    Gujarat | Five people of same family drown in Narmada canal in bid to save woman

    Five members of a family drowned in Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra. Police have recovered all dead bodies. Incident happened after family members jumped into canal to save a woman who slipped into the canal while fetching water: Saurabh Singh, SP, Kutch West







Published Date: November 15, 2022 7:05 AM IST



Updated Date: November 15, 2022 9:14 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 4: Healthy First Monday For Sooraj Barjatya Film, Word of Mouth Rules
Next article
NBA: Surging Celtics rally to beat Thunder
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677