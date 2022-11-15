Breaking News Live Updates Nov 15 Latest news

live

LIVE | Stage III Of GRAP Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Pollution Eases, Air Quality Improves

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Nov 15: World leaders from across the planet, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, have converged in Indonesia, for the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit, taking place in the city of Bali.The two-day summit starting Tuesday is themed “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” and focuses on global economic recovery, global health architecture, digital transformation, sustainable energy transition and climate change, among other topics. It will be held in person this year after being held virtually in 2020 with Saudi Arabia as the chair, and both online and offline in 2021 with Italy as the chair. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit. The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).













