breaking news live updates November 12 news updates

live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to india.com for latest and live updates from India and around the world.

Breaking News live updates November 12, 2022

Breaking News Live Updates, Nov 12: New Delhi: Following imprisoned Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s claim that he was “forced to bribe the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP demanded a lie-detector test for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Now, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has released a letter welcoming the move. Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in the Mandoli jail, gave his consent for the lie-detector test only if Kejriwal and jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain also agree to do so, through his letter. In the letter addressed to the media, Chandrashekhar said that the entire process should be telecast live so that the whole country can watch the “pandora’s box of the reality of Kejriwal and Jain unfold in the open”.

“Kejriwal Ji, Satyendar Ji, now that the suggestion of the test is given and I am ready to give my consent, you have guts to agree for the polygraph test. If you are truthful and say all that I am saying is fake and motivated, then you should happily welcome this suggestion of polygraph test,” said the letter issued on Friday.

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES NOV 12 LATEST NEWS











Topics



