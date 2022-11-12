Saturday, November 12, 2022
HomeNationalbreaking news live updates November 12 news updates
National

breaking news live updates November 12 news updates

admin
By admin
0
86


live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to india.com for latest and live updates from India and around the world.

Breaking News live updates November 12, 2022
Breaking News live updates November 12, 2022

Breaking News Live Updates, Nov 12: New Delhi: Following imprisoned Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s claim that he was “forced to bribe the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP demanded a lie-detector test for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Now, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has released a letter welcoming the move. Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in the Mandoli jail, gave his consent for the lie-detector test only if Kejriwal and jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain also agree to do so, through his letter. In the letter addressed to the media, Chandrashekhar said that the entire process should be telecast live so that the whole country can watch the “pandora’s box of the reality of Kejriwal and Jain unfold in the open”.

“Kejriwal Ji, Satyendar Ji, now that the suggestion of the test is given and I am ready to give my consent, you have guts to agree for the polygraph test. If you are truthful and say all that I am saying is fake and motivated, then you should happily welcome this suggestion of polygraph test,” said the letter issued on Friday.

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES NOV 12 LATEST NEWS




  • 7:00 AM IST


    Breaking LIVE: Biden lands in Cambodia for ASEAN summit



  • 6:58 AM IST


    Breaking LIVE: Explain delay in appointment of judges: SC to Govt



  • 6:53 AM IST


    Breaking LIVE: WATCH | Mock polling process for polling for the Himachal Pradesh state elections underway; visuals from a booth in Hamirpur



  • 6:19 AM IST


    Breaking LIVE: Parliament’s Winter Session likely to commence from Dec 1st week in old building



  • 6:17 AM IST


    Breaking LIVE| Delhi: Work of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), an 82-km corridor connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad & Meerut underway. “Construction is challenging but we’ll finish our project before the deadlines given to us. Trial runs to begin soon:” Managing Director NCRTC, VK Singh




Topics




Published Date: November 12, 2022 6:09 AM IST



Updated Date: November 12, 2022 7:02 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Jan. 6 committee staffers told preliminary plan for final report would focus largely on Trump, not on law enforcement failures, sources say
Next article
Delhi Air Pollution Live: AQI Deteriorating, GRAP Stage 3 Ban To Continue
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

breaking news live updates November 12 news updates

admin
By admin
0
86


live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to india.com for latest and live updates from India and around the world.

Breaking News live updates November 12, 2022
Breaking News live updates November 12, 2022

Breaking News Live Updates, Nov 12: New Delhi: Following imprisoned Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s claim that he was “forced to bribe the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP demanded a lie-detector test for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Now, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has released a letter welcoming the move. Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in the Mandoli jail, gave his consent for the lie-detector test only if Kejriwal and jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain also agree to do so, through his letter. In the letter addressed to the media, Chandrashekhar said that the entire process should be telecast live so that the whole country can watch the “pandora’s box of the reality of Kejriwal and Jain unfold in the open”.

“Kejriwal Ji, Satyendar Ji, now that the suggestion of the test is given and I am ready to give my consent, you have guts to agree for the polygraph test. If you are truthful and say all that I am saying is fake and motivated, then you should happily welcome this suggestion of polygraph test,” said the letter issued on Friday.

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES NOV 12 LATEST NEWS




  • 7:00 AM IST


    Breaking LIVE: Biden lands in Cambodia for ASEAN summit



  • 6:58 AM IST


    Breaking LIVE: Explain delay in appointment of judges: SC to Govt



  • 6:53 AM IST


    Breaking LIVE: WATCH | Mock polling process for polling for the Himachal Pradesh state elections underway; visuals from a booth in Hamirpur



  • 6:19 AM IST


    Breaking LIVE: Parliament’s Winter Session likely to commence from Dec 1st week in old building



  • 6:17 AM IST


    Breaking LIVE| Delhi: Work of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), an 82-km corridor connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad & Meerut underway. “Construction is challenging but we’ll finish our project before the deadlines given to us. Trial runs to begin soon:” Managing Director NCRTC, VK Singh




Topics




Published Date: November 12, 2022 6:09 AM IST



Updated Date: November 12, 2022 7:02 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Jan. 6 committee staffers told preliminary plan for final report would focus largely on Trump, not on law enforcement failures, sources say
Next article
Delhi Air Pollution Live: AQI Deteriorating, GRAP Stage 3 Ban To Continue
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677