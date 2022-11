Himachal CM Jairam Thakur expresses grief on demise of 106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi



Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur expresses grief on the demise of 106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, the first voter of Independent India. “Saddened to hear the news of the demise of Shyam Saran Negi Ji, the first voter of independent India and who belonged to Kinnaur,” tweets CM