Breaking News LIVE Updates October 20: Amid the ongoing 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), China deferred the scheduled release of its third-quarter economic data sparking immediate speculation of a slowdown in its GDP growth rate. No explanation was provided for why the data wasn’t released as planned. Apart from the overall GDP number, the releases were supposed to include the details of monthly industrial output, energy production, fixed asset investment, property investment and sales, retail sales and housing prices, reported The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH). Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read – Leave At The Earliest: Indian Embassy Directs Citizens to Leave Ukraine as War Escalates

