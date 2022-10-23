Sunday, October 23, 2022
Breaking News LIVE Updates October 23

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Oct 23: The heaviest rocket of the Indian Space Research Organisation– LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 blasted off from from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on Sunday, to place 36 broadband communication satellites into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) for a UK-based customer. NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Space, had earlier signed two launch service contracts with the London-headquartered Network Access Associated Limited (OneWeb) for launching OneWeb LEO satellites on board ISRO’s LVM3. OneWeb is a private satellite communications company, in which India’s Bharti Enterprises is a major investor and shareholder. On Sunday, the 43.5 metre tall rocket soared majestically at 12.07 am from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at the end of the 24-hour countdown. The vehicle is also dubbed as one of the heaviest for its ability to carry satellites upto 8,000 kg. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates from India and around the world.Also Read – IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 100 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today. Check List Here

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES OCTOBER 23

