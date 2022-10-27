Breaking News LIVE Updates October 27: The US called out to Iran to stop sending weapons to Russia to kill Ukrainians as the war between Kyiv and Moscow escalated in the past few weeks and added that deepening ties between Russia and Iran are moving beyond weapons. “We are concerned Moscow may be advising Iran to manage protests (Mahsa Amini protests) as Russia has extensive experience in suppressing open demonstrations. Our message to Iran is clear: Stop killing people, stop sending weapons to Russia to kill Ukrainians,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a press briefing. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read – India Warns Russia Against Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine