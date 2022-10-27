Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeNationalBreaking News LIVE Updates October 27
National

Breaking News LIVE Updates October 27

admin
By admin
0
104



Breaking News LIVE Updates October 27: The US called out to Iran to stop sending weapons to Russia to kill Ukrainians as the war between Kyiv and Moscow escalated in the past few weeks and added that deepening ties between Russia and Iran are moving beyond weapons. “We are concerned Moscow may be advising Iran to manage protests (Mahsa Amini protests) as Russia has extensive experience in suppressing open demonstrations. Our message to Iran is clear: Stop killing people, stop sending weapons to Russia to kill Ukrainians,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a press briefing. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read – India Warns Russia Against Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine





Source link

Previous articleHappy Bhai Dooj 2022 Greetings, Wishes, Text Messages, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Posts to Share
Next articleNBA: Giannis spurs unbeaten Bucks over Nets as Nash tossed
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677