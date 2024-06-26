Breaking News LIVE Updates: Offline Registration For Amarnath Yatra Begins

Breaking News LIVE Updates: PM Modi will move the motion in the Lok Sabha to choose Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house amid a tussle for the post with the opposition’s INDIA bloc. In today’s list of business, the remaining MPs who have not already taken the oath or made the affirmation to do so will sign the roll of members. Then, in what promises to be a stormy session, PM Modi will bring the motion that Om Birla, a member of the Lok Sabha, be chosen as the Speaker of the House. Rajnath Singh will second the motion.

Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here