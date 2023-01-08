Breaking News LIVE Updates: One Dead, 57 Others Injured In Collision On Mexico City’s Metro
Breaking News LIVE Updates January 8: One person died while 57 others were injured after two trains collided on Metro Line 3 in Mexico City on Saturday, El Universal reported citing the head of government of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum. The crash between metro trains took place between La Raza and Potrero stations. Addressing a press conference, Claudia Sheinbaum expressed solidarity with the people undergoing treatment in hospitals and the relatives of the young woman who died in the train collision, according to the Mexico-based newspaper El Universal. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
China Suspends Over 1,000 Social Media Accounts of COVID Policy Critics News
[ad_1] The popular Sina Weibo social media platform said it had addressed 12,854 violations including attacks on experts, scholars and...
Donate According To Your Zodiac Sign For Good Luck News
[ad_1] Horoscope Today, January 8, 2023: Here's What to Donate As Per Your Zodiac Sign For Good Luck And Better...
Serial Killer On The Loose In UP’s Barabanki; Cops Launch Manhunt As Panic Grips City News
[ad_1] The cops have also posted an image of the accused on social media and have asked people also to...
Indian Railways Cancels 244 Trains Today. Check Full List Here News
[ad_1] Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will...
Panic Grips Villagers As Leopards Turn Maneaters In Jharkhand News
[ad_1] People of about 150 villages in the area have restricted their movements to their homes because of the leopard...
Viral Video Car Escapes With Swipes In Massive Mid Road Accident Involving Bus Other Vehicles News
[ad_1] When on the road, please be very careful because it takes a fraction of a second for things to...
Average Rating