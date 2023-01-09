Breaking News LIVE Updates: Poor Visibility In Delhi, Agra And Other North Indian Cities As Coldwave Conditions Continue
Breaking News LIVE Updates January 9: Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro breached security barriers and entered the country’s congressional building, the Supreme Court, and the Planalto Presidential Palace, CNN reported citing images shown in Brazilian media. Brazil’s Attorney General’s office (MPF) has said that it is conducting an investigation of all those involved in the breaching of the country’s congressional building, the Supreme Court, and the Planalto Presidential Palace. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.
