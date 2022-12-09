Friday, December 9, 2022
Breaking News LIVE Updates: Shanghai To Remove COVID Test Requirement In Indoor Entertainment Venues, Restaurants

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 9: Shanghai announced measures as part of the implementation of China’s 10 new steps for optimizing the COVID-19 response. From Friday, negative COVID test certificates are not needed for indoor entertainment venues and restaurants in Shanghai, Global Times reported. Special requirements continue to remain in places like elderly care, children’s welfare institutions, medical institutions and schools. Shanghai announced that no mass COVID testing will be conducted at the administrative region level except for employees in high-risk positions and high-risk areas. The new measures have been announced in Shanghai after China optimized its COVID response by releasing 10 new measures. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.



