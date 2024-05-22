BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: SIT Of 6 Officers Formed To Investigate Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse, Mumbai Crime Branch Reveals

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway and five out of seven phases have been completed. For the latest updates on the political events from the ongoing polls, the Swati Maliwal Assault Case, PM Modi’s public rallies and stories about Bengaluru Traffic, Mumbai News and the latest IMD weather update, read further. For all the international latest updates with respect to the Singapore Airlines Turbulence, the Israel Hamas War, Donald Trump and the US Presidential Elections and other such news events, read further.