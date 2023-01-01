Breaking News Live Updates: Ties With China ‘Not Normal’, Says EAM Jaishankar
Breaking News Live Updates, January 1: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India will not agree to any move to unilaterally change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by China. Speaking to the Indian community in Cyprus, Jaishankar said New Delhi’s ties with Beijing are “not normal”. He added that terrorism cannot be used as a tool in diplomacy, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.
Breaking LIVE: Stay tuned to india.com for the latest news updates from India and around the world.
