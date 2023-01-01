National

Breaking News Live Updates: Ties With China ‘Not Normal’, Says EAM Jaishankar

Breaking News Live Updates, January 1: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India will not agree to any move to unilaterally change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by China. Speaking to the Indian community in Cyprus, Jaishankar said New Delhi’s ties with Beijing are “not normal”. He added that terrorism cannot be used as a tool in diplomacy, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

