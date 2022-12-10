Breaking News LIVE Updates

WHO concerned over increasing antibiotic resistance in human infections | High levels of antibiotic resistance in bacteria are causing life-threatening bloodstream infections, according to the latest report released by the WHO, according to a report by news agency IANS. For the first time, the Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System (GLASS) report released provides analyses of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) rates in national testing coverage, AMR trends since 2017, and data on antimicrobial consumption in humans in 27 countries. The report shows more than 50 per cent resistance in bacteria, which frequently causes bloodstream infections that require treatment with last-resort antibiotics.