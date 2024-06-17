Breaking News LIVE: US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in India Today for iCET Initiative

Breaking News LIVE(17 June 2024): In the first trip to India by a senior American official after the Modi government came to power for the third term, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will be in New Delhi on Monday for the second meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

Sullivan was scheduled to visit India earlier in February but due to other pressing commitments in the US, the annual review meeting was rescheduled for June 17-18. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on national and international events.