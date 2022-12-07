BREAKING: Repo Rate Increased By 35 basis points to 6.25%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that after the latest MPC meeting the repo rate has been increased by 35 basis points to 6.25%.

New Delhi: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that after the latest MPC meeting the repo rate has been increased by 35 basis points to 6.25% with immediate effect.

“The RBI MPC raised repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25% with 5-1 vote. The stance remained focused on withdrawal of accommodation. While this was ours as well market consensus, it seems like we may not be fully done with the rate hiking cycle. The inflation guard continues to remain. Key to now track FOMC outome in the coming week. Expect bond markets to give up some gains and trade range bound as global growth concerns dominate”, said Lakshmi Iyer, CEO- Investment Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited.

Both Sensex and Nifty have remained in the green zone despite the hike in the policy rate. At 10:39 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 94.71 points up at 62,721.07 and NSE Nifty was trading 14.20 points up at 18,656.95.



