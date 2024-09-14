NationalPolitics

Breaking: Section 163 imposed in Lucknow till this date due to…

Lucknow: Section 163 has been implemented in Lucknow. The implementation of Section 163 has been taken in view of upcoming festival and the Section 163 be be enforced till 13th November.

Lucknow Section 163- List of Do’s and Do Nots

1- There will be a ban on gathering of five people, taking out processions and demonstrating at public places.

2- Loudspeakers will not be played in religious places from 10 pm to 6 am.

3- Do not collect bricks and stones on the roof of the house

4- There will be no protests anywhere except the Eco Garden protest site

5- There will be a ban on flying drones near high security zones and important offices

Note for the reader – Section 144 itself has become 163 as per the new changes.


