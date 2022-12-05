Experts investigating tombs at the site found several mummies with “gold chips shaped” like human tongues in their mouths.

BREAKTHROUGH: Archaeologists Discover Mummies With Solid Gold Tongues In Egypt (Egyptian Ministry Of Antiquities)

Egypt: Egypt has always been one of the favorite destinations of tourists and archaeologists from across the world for many decades. And why not, given that this north African country tells numerous stories from ancient times to modern ones? Landmarks like the Great Sphinx of Giza, The Great Pyramid of Giza, and the legends of mummies have always captivated people across epochs.

ANCIENT MUMMIES WITH SOLID-GOLD TONGUES IN THEIR MOUTHS

Talking about mummies, in a very recent discovery, archaeologists in Egypt have found that many ancient mummies have solid-gold tongues in their mouths. Experts investigating tombs at the site found several mummies with “gold chips shaped” like human tongues in their mouths, said Dr Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Archaeology, in a press release, as quoted by New York Post.

The New York Post reports that the strange discovery was made when preserved corpses from 300 and 640 BCE were discovered at the Quweisna necropolis in the central Nile Delta, about 40 miles north of the capital Cairo.

The Quweisna necropolis was discovered in 1989, prompting multiple rounds of excavations over the next three decades, as per The Post.

GOLD TONGUES TO COMMUNICATE WITH ANCIENT EGYPTIAN LORD OF THE UNDERWORLD

According to the experts, during the embalming process, the deceased’s real tongues were removed and replaced with a piece of gold mimicking the organ so that the deceased might communicate with Osiris, the ancient Egyptian “Lord of the Underworld.”

Dr Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Archaeology, said, “Several mummies were discovered with gold on the bone immediately beneath the linen wraps used during the mummification process.”

This is not the first time that expensive metal-encrusted mummies have been uncovered in Egypt.



