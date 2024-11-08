Breakthrough Innovations and Cutting-Edge Solutions by Spine 360 Bring New Hope on World Spine Day 2024

As the global medical community observes World Spine Day 2024 under the theme “Support Your Spine,” healthcare professionals are sounding the alarm on the rising incidence of spinal disorders among adolescents, driven largely by increased digital device usage. The surge in these conditions parallels significant advancements in spinal surgery techniques, offering transformative treatment options for patients.

Dr Umesh Srikantha, the leading Spine Specialist at Spine 360 in Bangalore, underscores the gravity of the situation, “We are witnessing a growing number of adolescents requiring surgical intervention, often due to delayed diagnosis. The prevalence of mobile device usage and poor posture contribute to conditions like scoliosis, affecting around 10% of the patients we see.”

Recent cases highlight the vital need for early detection in addressing spinal conditions. Dr. Srikantha recounts a notable example where family members identified a patient’s scoliosis during a gathering after uneven shoulders were observed in photographs. “These incidental discoveries are more common than one might think,” says Dr. Srikantha. “Unfortunately, by the time many adolescents seek medical evaluation, their spinal curvature has advanced beyond 50 degrees, making surgery the only feasible solution.”

Dr Srikantha highlighted some vital technological advancements transforming spine surgery today. “The introduction of Endoscopic TLIF is a breakthrough,” he explains. “This minimally invasive approach allows for complex procedures to be performed through small incisions, significantly improving recovery times. Modern minimally invasive techniques provide precise navigation, 3D imaging, and robotic assistance, ensuring greater accuracy and faster recovery for all spinal conditions, whether for degenerative conditions, infections, trauma, or deformities.”

He also emphasises the role of modern imaging technologies, “Radiation-free guidance systems are enhancing surgical precision while reducing patient exposure risks.” Additionally, we can offer tailored surgical approaches using 3D-printed implants and a one-stop 3D navigation system, especially for complex deformity corrections.

Dr. Srikantha underscores the critical need for comprehensive screening initiatives to prevent spinal conditions from reaching severe stages. “The lack of systematic school screening programs in India allows many cases to go undetected until they become serious,” he notes. Dr Srikantha advocates for a proactive approach, urging the implementation of regular posture assessments in schools and introducing awareness programs for parents and educators. “We need clear guidelines for healthy device usage and proper ergonomic education for students to address these issues early,” he adds.

Advances in Treatment and Recovery

The latest advancements in spine surgery are delivering impressive results for patients. Modern surgical techniques, such as minimally invasive procedures, enable incisions as small as 1 cm, significantly reducing tissue trauma and blood loss. “These innovations lead to faster recovery times,” explains Dr. Srikantha. “Most patients can walk within 24 hours, and the average hospital stay is reduced to just three days.”

The benefits extend beyond a quicker recovery, with fewer post-operative complications reported and an overall improvement in treatment outcomes. “These advancements are transforming the spine surgery landscape and offering patients a safer, more efficient path to recovery,” noted Dr. Srikantha.

Looking ahead, Dr. Srikantha sees a transformative shift in spine surgery driven by cutting-edge technologies. “The integration of robotics and artificial intelligence in spine surgery is revolutionising how we approach complex cases,” he explains. “However, our primary focus remains on prevention and early intervention. Were actively developing comprehensive programs combining these advanced surgical capabilities with proactive screening initiatives, ensuring better patient outcomes.”

To know more about Spine 360, visit: www.spine360.in

About Spine 360

Spine 360 is a premier spine care centre in Bangalore, dedicated to providing affordable, cutting-edge treatments for spine and back-related conditions. Combining modern medical techniques with a holistic approach, Spine 360 focuses on ergonomic adjustments, physical rehabilitation, mental health support, and personalised care to ensure successful recovery for patients from all walks of life.