NEW YORK

Jan. 29, 2026

Contact:



Casey Fielder



509-651-0087



/PRNewswire/ — Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, is thrilled to recognize the generosity of Ford Motor Company following Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, where the rights to the first Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC were auctioned for $1.25 million. All proceeds were donated to Breakthrough T1D to advance T1D research. The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC was one of nine charity cars auctioned at the annual event for car enthusiasts. “Breakthrough T1D is grateful for Ford’s longstanding commitment to our mission and generous donation of auction proceeds to fund critical type 1 diabetes research,” said Aaron J. Kowalski, Ph.D., Breakthrough T1D CEO. “Ford’s leadership has helped drive the breakthroughs that are improving the lives of those affected by type 1 diabetes and inspired others to join us on the path to cures for the disease. We thank all those who participated in the auction for their support of Breakthrough T1D and the type 1 diabetes community.” Ford’s contributions to Breakthrough T1D help fund research that is advancing the development of disease-modifying therapies that can change the course of T1D, technology to help with day-to-day T1D management, treatments that address complications of T1D, and cell therapies that may one day cure the disease. Partners like Ford are essential to Breakthrough T1D’s mission. The organization has served as a Breakthrough T1D Walk National Series sponsor and corporate partner for decades, raising over $85 million for T1D research since 1998.As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts 9.5 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.SOURCE Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF