Breathe Into The Shadows 2 Trailer Abhishek Bachchan Aka J is Back And Amit Sadh Tries to Catch Him

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Trailer: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, on Thursday, unveiled the official trailer of his web series Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared the intriguing trailer which he captioned, "The game of shadows has just begun… #BreatheIntoTheShadows, trailer out now." Helmed by Mayank Sharma, the web series casts Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menon, Amit Sadh, Siyami Kher and Naveen Kasturia in the lead roles. The upcoming season is all set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from November 9, 2022.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF BREATHE: INTO THE SHADOWS 2:



Revealing a little bit about the new season, Abhishek Bachchan said, "The merciless chase which started in season 1 takes an even more ruthless path in season 2. This season will witness all characters evolve and get much deeper into the mess. The viewers have waited for 2 years for the sequel, and it is a delight to watch them anticipate what we have to offer. I'm glad that season 2 is finally about to unfold and unveil many more mysteries and mind games. I hope viewers across the globe enjoy the breathtaking chase".

Amit Sadh, who continues his chase for J in Season 2, said, "Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is much bigger and complex. Since the very first instalment, Breathe has become a huge part of my life. Taking the story forward from season 1 and continuing from where we left, it has been an experience and I am excited to witness the viewers' reaction to it. Without unveiling the thrill, I can only say, expect the unexpected from this season".

Actor Nithya Menon said, “This Amazon Original holds a special place in my life. Getting into the skin of Abha is always delightful, and I’m super excited for Season 2 as my character arc is completely different from the previous season. I’m eagerly waiting for the viewers’ reaction to Abha’s character and her actions this time. Season 2 has truly taken the anticipation bar a notch higher and we all hope that viewers appreciate the unexpected turn of events”.