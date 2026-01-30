CARLSBAD, Calif.

Jan. 30, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — Breg today announced that it has successfully achieved, underscoring the company’s commitment to meeting the highest standards of security, privacy, and compliance across its digital solutions, includingand. HITRUST is widely recognized as one of the most rigorous security frameworks in the healthcare industry. Achieving certification demonstrates that Breg has implemented comprehensive controls designed to protect sensitive patient information, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and support the data‑security expectations of customers and partners. Breg Vision, the industry’s leading DMEPOS workflow platform, and Vision Clarity, Breg’s automated benefits‑verification and cost‑estimation solution, underwent an extensive audit process to validate that both products meet HITRUST’s stringent criteria. This achievement reinforces Breg’s long-standing commitment to safeguarding customer data, strengthening operational integrity, and driving trust in digital healthcare. “HITRUST certification is a clear demonstration of Breg’s long-term commitment to leading the orthopedic market with secure, future-ready digital solutions,” said“Providers are facing increasing pressure on security and operational performance, and this recognition reinforces our promise to deliver technology that supports their growth, protects their data, and enhances patient confidence.” “Achieving HITRUST certification validates the controls, processes, and continuous monitoring we’ve built into our platforms,” said. “Breg Vision and Vision Clarity are engineered with security at the core so customers can count on resilient, compliant solutions that scale with their organizations.” With this certification, Breg further positions itself as a trusted, security-focused partner for orthopedic practices, health systems, and care teams nationwide. For more information about Breg Vision, Vision Clarity, or Breg’s security and compliance programs, visit. SOURCE Breg, Inc.