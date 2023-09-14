BriBooks and Education World Celebrate the Resounding Success of India’s Summer Book Writing Festival

BriBooks and Education World proudly announce the triumphant conclusion of Indias Summer Book Writing Festival, an inspiring event that ignited the passion for writing and entrepreneurship in over 350,000 students.

Worlds Largest Online Book Writing Summer Camp

The festival provided young authors with an invaluable experience, fostering their love for literature, honing their entrepreneurial skills, and encouraging them to publish their first books. Participants, representing schools from all corners of India, embarked on a journey that included writing, publishing, and the thrill of seeing their words in print.

Notable schools that excelled in the festival include Modern Public School – Shalimar Bagh, Sri Venkateshwar International School, Kothari International School (Noida), DAV Public School (Pune), Vidhyashram International School, 21K School, Bawa Lalvani Public School, Billabong High International School (Vadsar), Dolna Day School, The Maurya School, Tiny Tots English Medium High School, Apeejay School (NOIDA), DLF Public School, Sunbeam School (Varuna Branch), and Bharat National Public School, who garnered multiple awards for their exceptional contributions as Literary Leaders, for their exceptional support.

Ami Dror, Founder at BriBooks, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are thrilled to have organised the Summer Book Writing Festival, providing young authors with the opportunity to publish their first book. We hope this experience has instilled in them a lifelong love for reading, writing, and entrepreneurship.”

Saul Singer remarked, “I am truly impressed by the talent and creativity displayed by these young authors. It is inspiring to witness the next generation of writers and entrepreneurs showcasing their work. I wish these budding writers the best of luck and look forward to hearing more of their stories in the years to come.”

The festival culminated in an awards ceremony held on September 2nd to recognize jury award winners and best-selling authors. The jury featured renowned personalities such as best-selling author and columnist Saul Singer and Ami Dror, CEO and Co-founder of BriBooks.

Bhavin Shah, CEO of Education World, added, “As the curtains close on the Summer Book Writing Festival, we are filled with pride and awe at the incredible stories created by the participating children. We believe in the transformative power of writing and are honored to have been a part of this event.”

The festival partners were also recognized and honored for their unwavering support and efforts, including the printing partners, media partners, and communication partners.

Notable winners of the Jury Award include Anvi Narayan for The Best Graduation Day Ever, Kaira Kohli for Starry Eyed Trina, and Ananya for A Dream Come True.

The young authors, after printing and publishing their books, embarked on promotional journeys, utilizing social media, book reading sessions, and school events to share their remarkable works. The best-selling authors at the state level included

Vaanya Mathur for The Unique Dreams

Tamanna Mahesh Jain for The Future of Nature’

Hariti Chauhan for Laughter Fills the Void!

Asutosh Dash for Indian Railways

Vihaan Atul Shah for Unique Birthday Celebration

Eva Midha for Trip To Turkey

Aaradhya Parashar for The Last Person on Earth

Anannya Sriram for Anus Summer Escapade

Inaaya Roy for The Fanta-Sea Duo

Reyansh Ranavat for My Inspiration and

Jayna Puri for The Shadows Deception.

National Best Sellers included

Anisha Yadav for Maya & Her Fear

Jayce Anslem Dsouza for Tiger, Light and Me

Plaksha Rungta for My Second Home

Apeksha Kumar for The Adventure Story

Vaanya Mathur for The Unique Dreams

Aaradhya Gupta for The Secret of Golden Coins

Preet Hemant Gulvi for The Thunder Boy

Shreyas Pillai for Martin and The Future Earth

Diksha Singh for Ocean The Mystery and

Tamanna Mahesh Jain for The Future of Nature.

The Summer Book Writing Festival stands as a testament to the creativity, talent, and potential of Indias youth, showcasing their ability to transform dreams into published works. BriBooks and Education World are immensely proud of the participating students and eagerly anticipate the impact of their stories on the literary world.

