Bride And Father In Law Get Upset As Groom Dances To Abusive Song. Watch

Bride Groom Video: Indian wedding videos have their own genre of following on social media where clips range from dance performances, wedding outfits, bride’s entry, and romantic or funny moments from weddings. Now, a video of an awkward wedding moment is going viral on social media where a bride got upset because the groom was dancing to an inappropriate song.

A groom was seen singing and dancing to a song called ‘Dill Se Hun BC’, which includes cuss words, while the bride was beside him on the dance floor. Some kids could also be seen standing around the dance floor while the abusive song was being played. The groom could be seen shouting the lyrics of the song along with the swear words and making the bride dance with him, who clearly looked upset. But she doesn’t say anything and dances with him awkwardly while looking at the family members who were also upset.

The bride’s father, who seemed angry, could then be seen going up to the DJ to ask him to change the song. The clip shared on Instagram by the page ‘anshsriva’ has received over 13.6 million views and 365k likes. “Didi it’s too late,” a user commented on seeing the bride’s face of regret. “Dulhan be like _ devorce ke liye apply kal subhe karna parega,” another user wrote. “Meanwhile bride reconsidering her decision,” a third user wrote.

