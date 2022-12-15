Bride And Groom Fight on Stage, Slap And Pull Each Other’s Hair. Watch

It shows a bride and groom standing on the stage before their jaimala ceremony when it is time for them to feed each other sweets but to everyone’s shock, they instead give each other tight slaps.

Bride Groom Video

Bride Groom Fight Video: While most wedding videos going viral these show heartwarming romantic moments between the bride and groom, their unique entries and entertaining dance performances, this one is… well you might not have words to describe it. The video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘gharkekalesh’ and has received over 76k views. It shows a bride and groom standing on the stage before their jaimala ceremony when it is time for them to feed each other sweets but to everyone’s shock, they instead give each other tight slaps.

First, the groom forcefully tries to feed the sweets to the bride, who gets annoyed and slaps his arm angrily. The groom then gets even more angrier and starts slapping her face. The couple then pushes each other and throws punches at each other furiously. The relatives try to stop their fight by intervening and holding them. However, the bride and groom continue to pull each other hair and keep hitting each other.

The video is edited with WWE sounds in the background. Both of them look extremely angry and upset with each other. Meanwhile, the guests don’t know to react and are left just standing there, speechless. A Twitter user commented, “Yeh shaadi hori ya divorce?” “Me and who,” another user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE AND GROOM HITTING EACH OTHER HERE:

Kalesh B/w Husband and Wife in marriage ceremony pic.twitter.com/bjypxtJzjt — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 13, 2022

OMG!



