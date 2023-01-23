Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom Fails to Count 30 Notes of Rs 10

The bride’s family claimed that until the day of the marriage, they were unaware that the 23-year-old groom was ‘mentally weak’.
Farrukhabad: In an unusual incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad, a bride called off her wedding as the groom failed to count few currency notes of Rs 10. At the end, it was mathematics that led to a wedding being called off.
The shocking revelation came during the marriage rituals when the priest grew ‘doubtful of the man’s behaviour’ and informed the girl’s family. The 21-year-old bride, Rita Singh, immediately walked off from the dais which led to a verbal spat between the two families and the police were called.
Mohit, the bride’s brother, said, “Marriages usually happen in good faith and the mediator was a close relative, so we trusted him and did not meet the guy. When the priest told us about his odd behaviour, we decided to conduct a test and gave him 30 currency notes of Rs 10 to count which he could not. After knowing about his condition, Rita refused to marry him.”
After the girl called off the wedding, a heated argument began between the two families. The matter reached the police who tried to mediate but the bride was not willing to give in so the baraat had to return. Speaking to the media, police said that no formal police complaint has been filed on the matter yet.
Published Date: January 23, 2023 8:56 AM IST
