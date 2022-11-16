Bride Calls Off Wedding As Grooms Family Sends Her Cheap Lehenga

Just days ahead of the wedding, the woman broke up with her fiance as his father ordered a lehenga worth Rs 10,000 from Lucknow.

Trending News: In a bizarre incident, a woman called off her wedding because she did not like the lehenga gifted by her in-laws in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, police said.

Just days ahead of the wedding, the woman broke up with her fiance as his father ordered a lehenga worth Rs 10,000 from Lucknow. The groom’s father sent it to his daughter-in-law-to-be, however, the bride said she did not like it.

After this, the matter escalated and the woman refused to marry her fiance, who hails from Almora.

The two got engaged in June this year and the wedding was scheduled for November 5, for which the groom’s family had already got cards printed.



