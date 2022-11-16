Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeNationalBride Calls Off Wedding As Grooms Family Sends Her Cheap Lehenga
National

Bride Calls Off Wedding As Grooms Family Sends Her Cheap Lehenga

admin
By admin
0
34


Just days ahead of the wedding, the woman broke up with her fiance as his father ordered a lehenga worth Rs 10,000 from Lucknow.

Bride Calls Off Wedding As Groom's Family Sends Her Cheap Lehenga
Representational Image

Trending News: In a bizarre incident, a woman called off her wedding because she did not like the lehenga gifted by her in-laws in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, police said.

Just days ahead of the wedding, the woman broke up with her fiance as his father ordered a lehenga worth Rs 10,000 from Lucknow. The groom’s father sent it to his daughter-in-law-to-be, however, the bride said she did not like it.

After this, the matter escalated and the woman refused to marry her fiance, who hails from Almora.

The two got engaged in June this year and the wedding was scheduled for November 5, for which the groom’s family had already got cards printed.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 5:14 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
PVL: Jia Morado, Creamline look to get rid of complacency as semis looms
Next article
The best electric toothbrushes for cleaner teeth in 2022
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
rtw rtw rtw rtw rtw rtw rtw rtw rtw rtw

Recent Comments

National

Bride Calls Off Wedding As Grooms Family Sends Her Cheap Lehenga

admin
By admin
0
34


Just days ahead of the wedding, the woman broke up with her fiance as his father ordered a lehenga worth Rs 10,000 from Lucknow.

Bride Calls Off Wedding As Groom's Family Sends Her Cheap Lehenga
Representational Image

Trending News: In a bizarre incident, a woman called off her wedding because she did not like the lehenga gifted by her in-laws in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, police said.

Just days ahead of the wedding, the woman broke up with her fiance as his father ordered a lehenga worth Rs 10,000 from Lucknow. The groom’s father sent it to his daughter-in-law-to-be, however, the bride said she did not like it.

After this, the matter escalated and the woman refused to marry her fiance, who hails from Almora.

The two got engaged in June this year and the wedding was scheduled for November 5, for which the groom’s family had already got cards printed.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 5:14 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
PVL: Jia Morado, Creamline look to get rid of complacency as semis looms
Next article
The best electric toothbrushes for cleaner teeth in 2022
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677