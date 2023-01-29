Bride Cancels Wedding as Groom Kept Entering Her Room Before Rituals Were Over
The groom was apparently so enamoured by the bride that after the exchange of garlands, he kept going to her room even before other rituals could be held.
Chitrakoot: In a bizarre incident that came to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, a bride refused to tie the knot as her groom kept entering her room repeatedly even before their wedding rituals could get over. Soon after the wedding procession arrived at the bride’s place, the groom was apparently so enamoured by the bride that after the exchange of garlands, he kept going to her room even before other rituals could be held.
Angered by his son’s behaviour, the father of the groom asked him not to go in to the bride’s room but the groom would not listen. The father slapped the groom before the guests and the groom slapped his father back.
The matter escalated and the bride decided to call off the wedding when the groom slapped back his father. The barat returned without the bride and both the families decided not to go ahead with the marriage.
(with IANS inputs)
Published Date: January 29, 2023 12:10 PM IST
