Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeNationalBride Goes To Caste Vote Before Wedding, Video Goes Viral
National

Bride Goes To Caste Vote Before Wedding, Video Goes Viral

admin
By admin
0
52


A video went viral on Twitter where a bride could be seen casting her vote in the Gujarat elections.

VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE CASTING HER VOTE IN GUJARAT ELECTIONS
VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE CASTING HER VOTE IN GUJARAT ELECTIONS

Trending News: The first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 were underway on Thursday (December 1) in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions.

In the morning, the EC tweeted a picture of a centenarian voter, Kamuben Patel, proudly showing her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Umbergaon Assembly constituency in Valsad district.

Soon after, a video went viral on Twitter where a bride could be seen casting her vote in the Gujarat elections. The woman, dressed in a pink lehenga, could be seen casting her vote in a booth and then leaving for her wedding. The clip shared by Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand has received hundreds of views.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE CASTING HER VOTE IN GUJARAT ELECTIONS HERE:

HERE ARE THE TOP 5 VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE DAY:

Topics




Published Date: December 1, 2022 5:33 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Sam Bahadur Vicky Kaushals Sam Manekshaw Biopic to Release on THIS Date
Next article
Swiggy Shuts Down ‘The Bowl Company’ in Delhi-NCR Amid Looming Recession
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
52
Previous article
Sam Bahadur Vicky Kaushals Sam Manekshaw Biopic to Release on THIS Date
Next article
Swiggy Shuts Down ‘The Bowl Company’ in Delhi-NCR Amid Looming Recession
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677