Bride Goes To Caste Vote Before Wedding, Video Goes Viral

A video went viral on Twitter where a bride could be seen casting her vote in the Gujarat elections.

VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE CASTING HER VOTE IN GUJARAT ELECTIONS

Trending News: The first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 were underway on Thursday (December 1) in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions.

In the morning, the EC tweeted a picture of a centenarian voter, Kamuben Patel, proudly showing her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Umbergaon Assembly constituency in Valsad district.

Soon after, a video went viral on Twitter where a bride could be seen casting her vote in the Gujarat elections. The woman, dressed in a pink lehenga, could be seen casting her vote in a booth and then leaving for her wedding. The clip shared by Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand has received hundreds of views.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE CASTING HER VOTE IN GUJARAT ELECTIONS HERE:

HERE ARE THE TOP 5 VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE DAY:

Topics



