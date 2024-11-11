Bride, Groom, and guests go completely naked at unique wedding in…

Home

New Delhi: A Wedding is the most important day for any couple. That is the day when two people become one and look forward to living their whole life together. Marriage is not just a union of two people but also two families. Even though the stars of the wedding day are the couple, what makes a wedding memorable is the presence of friends and family. There have been many weddings around the world that have made headlines for various reasons. Some stood out for their grandeur, some for their simplicity, and others for their lavish expenses.

There are also wedding ceremonies which are known for their unique customs and traditions, setting them apart from the rest. One such wedding, notable for its unconventional approach, took place at a resort in Jamaica. All the guests attended without clothing, and even the bride and groom were completely bare.

The most interesting part of this wedding was that it was not just one couple getting married, rather it was 29 couples who tied the knot, and all performed the wedding rituals without any clothes.

The ceremony happened in 2003. All the grooms and brides were completely naked.

All you need to know about the ceremony:

The event took place at the Hedonism III Resort in Runaway Bay, Saint Ann, on the island nation of Jamaica.

At the time, this wedding made quite a splash in the media.

The wedding was held on Valentine’s Day in 2003.

In a one-hour ceremony organized on the hotel’s beachfront lawn, all the couples were naked.

Among the 29 couple there were Russian, a member of the Crow tribe, a Native American, and a Canadian citizen.

According to the reports, the couples who participated in the ceremony where from different countries and varied professions, ranging from heavy equipment operators to advertising executives, welders to kindergarten teachers.

Reverend Frank Servacio from Florida’s Universal Life Church officiated the mass wedding ceremony. Notably, this resort is famous for hosting similar weddings in the past, as it is known specifically for such events.

However, the naked weddings that took place in 2003 were particularly special, as this was a mass naked wedding. Reverend Frank Servacio had officiated all such weddings at the resort over the past three years. The 2003 wedding was record-breaking. In the previous two years, around a dozen couples would marry at the resort each year.











