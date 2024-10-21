Bridging Imagination and Innovation: SGT University Impresses again with a Grand Synergy 2024

Synergy, the grand tech-fest of SGT University that has become an annual landmark for the best in innovation and technology, concluded its 7th edition, Synergy 2024, with a grand valedictory ceremony that saw the best, most creative students of Delhi NCR get their due reward and recognition.

Students showcasing their innovative projects on Day 3 of Synergy 2024, the grand tech-fest at SGT University

The chief guest for this event was Mr. B.R. Sikri, Chief Advisor to Mankind Pharma and Chairman of the Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs. Mrs. Harleen Kaur, Special Secretary to Hon’ble LG at Raj Nivas, Delhi, was the Guest of Honour.

Prof. (Dr.) Atul Nasa, Pro Vice Chancellor of SGT University and Chairman of Synergy 2024,expressed his excitement, stating, “Synergy Tech Fest is a shining example of SGT Universitys dedication to excellence in education and research. It has grown into a premier platform that nurtures creativity, promotes multidisciplinary research, and encourages innovation among our talented students, as well as those from the Delhi NCR region.”

SGT student creators at Synergy 2024 proudly presented show-stopping technological solutions for tech, medicine, science, the environment, and more. More than 200 student projects were on display, and amongst this sea of stiff competition, 4 projects stood tall across 4 main award categories:

Healthcare: VertiGaze Integrated Educational Model (Physiotherapy)

Future Tech and Innovation: Wireless Charging Station (Engineering)

Natural Resources and Sustainability: Fabrication of Electrolyser for Hydrogen Production (Engineering)

Societal Development: Preventing and Addressing Cyberbullying (Law)

Aside from this in-house innovation, Synergy 2024 also gave a platform to school students across Delhi NCR to take their first steps in creating for the future. Students from RP Memorial Sr. Sec School, Uttam Nagar, Delhi, KG Sr. Sec. School, Gurugram, Gian Mandir Public School, Naraina Vihar, New Delhi, came away with the top three honours in this category, receiving Rs. 15,000, Rs. 24,000, and Rs. 30,000 in cash prizes, respectively.

During the course of the event, more than 22,000 students interacted and networked with their peers, educators, and working professionals. The three days also featured enthralling head-to-head competitions in fields like Nukkad Natak, which focused on modern social issues, and Robotics and Drone Competitions, where students displayed their innovations and talent, much to the delight of the audience.

Additionally, “SGT Haat” showcased entrepreneurial skills at their finest, with students stepping into the world of business and creativity. We also saw community empowerment through initiatives like Street Kitchens and Haali ki Thaali, with NGOs sharing their inspiring journeys and products, reminding us that true innovation also lies in making a difference in the lives of others.

The future is now, and thousands got to witness it at Synergy 2024. The event once again lived up to its own reputation and that of SGT University, where the best are nurtured to be even better.

About SGT University

SGT University, Gurugram, one of Indias youngest “NAAC A+” universities, offers courses across 18 faculties, including various undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society and a vision of bridging the existing skill gap and developing world-class industry professionals.

It is a research and innovation powerhouse and home to the world-class National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing, founded in collaboration with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India, and the Indian Nursing Council. The university also has a multi-speciality SGT Hospital that is NABH and NABL accredited. The hospital serves the surrounding communities and provides practical experience to medical students.

SGT University is known for its advancements in medicine, dentistry, environmental science, engineering, and data science. The university has also partnered with world leaders to establish several “Centres of Excellence“, which support SGT Universitys efforts towards cutting-edge research and academic excellence. Because of the universitys strong industry connections, world-class labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organisations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, and many others.