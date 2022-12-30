Brief Respite From Biting Cold, Dense Fog In North India; Cold Wave Alert From January 1

Delhiites got some respite from the cold wave situation as the minimum temperature in the capital city was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius.

Weather update, December 30



Delhi-NCR-North India Weather Update: The northern states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi saw some relief from the biting cold as the minimum temperature hovered around 8 degrees Celsius. These states also witnessed improvement in the dense fog situation. However, a cold wave alert has been issued by the weather department starting from January 1.

Delhi Weather Update

The weather department has predicted an increase in the dense fog situation on December 31. The IMD has also issued an alert for a cold wave from January 1 in Delhi. The AQI in Delhi remained in the "very poor" category. The AQI was recorded at 328 in the Anand Vihar area, this morning.

Snowfall In Parts Of Himachal And Kashmir

Due to the activation of Western Disturbance on Thursday evening, snowfall was seen in Lahaul-Spiti of Himachal Pradesh and all areas of Kashmir. According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of snowfall on the mountains will be seen in the plains as well.

Due to a Western Disturbance, snowfall was observed in Lahaul Spiti Valley on Thursday i.e. 29th December. In view of the situation, the Kullu Police has issued an advisory. According to the advisory, tourists are prohibited from going towards Solang Valley, Atal Tunnel and Sisu.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update

In Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, today the minimum temperature can be recorded at 10 degrees and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees. At the same time, dense fog can remain in Lucknow today. Apart from this, a minimum temperature of 9 degrees and a maximum temperature of 18 degrees can be recorded in Ghaziabad. Dense fog is also expected in Ghaziabad today.

According to the weather forecast agency Skymet, parts of Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and Delhi may witness dense fog. There may be some rain in the hills of North India and snowfall activity can be seen in the higher reaches. At the same time, cold wave conditions can be seen in isolated areas of Uttarakhand.



