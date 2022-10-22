Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeNationalBrighter Diwali As ISRO Set For Global Commercial Launch Of 36 Satellites
National

Brighter Diwali As ISRO Set For Global Commercial Launch Of 36 Satellites

admin
By admin
0
55



Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to make its maiden commercial launch of 36 broadband communication satellites on-board the space agency’s heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 on Sunday. The countdown had began early on Saturday at Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh. The 43.5 metre tall rocket is scheduled to lift-off from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 12.07 am on Sunday. The rocket is dubbed as one of the heaviest for its ability to carry satellites upto 8,000 kgs. The mission is being undertaken as part of the commercial arrangement between NewSpace India Ltd and United Kingdom-based Network Access Associates Ltd (OneWeb Ltd), ISRO said.Also Read – ISRO’s Heaviest Rocket GSLV MK3 To Enter Commercial Network, Launch 36 OneWeb Satellites On Oct 23

LVM3-M2 MISSION

  1. According to the space agency, the mission would carry the heaviest payloads with 36 satellites of OneWeb, becoming the first Indian rocket with a payload of 5,796 kgs.
  2. The launch is also first for LVM-3-M2 to place the satellites in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO-up to 1,200 kms above the Earth) unlike Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).
  3. ISRO scientists have rechristened the launch vehicle as LVM3-M2 from GSLV-MK III as the newest rocket is capable of launching 4,000 kilograms class of satellites into GTO and 8,000 kgs of payloads into LEO.
  4. GSLV-Mk III had four successful missions in the past, including the Chandrayaan-2.
  5. The LVM3-M2 mission would give a boost to the space agency with the new launch vehicle to place satellites into the low earth orbit, along with its trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).
  6. LVM3-M2 is a three-stage launch vehicle consisting of two solid propellant S200 strap-ons on its sides and core stage comprising L110 liquid stage and C25 cryogenic stage.

ISRO LVM3-M2 MISSION LIVE STREAMING

The launch will be streaming LIVE from 11:37 pm today. You can watch LIVE on ISRO Facebook page or on its YouTube Channel. Also Read – Chandrayaan-2, Hovering In Lunar Orbit Since 2019, Maps Abundance Of Sodium On Moon For 1st Time

Also Read – Mangalayaan Era Comes To An End, ‘Is Non-Recoverable’ Confirms ISRO | A Peek Into Its Long Innings

SALIENT FEATURES OF THE MISSION

  • First Commercial Mission of LVM3
  • First Multi-Satellite mission with 36 OneWeb Satellites onboard
  • First launch of LVM3 to LEO
  • First Indian rocket with six ton payload
  • First NSIL Mission with LVM3
  • First OneWeb Mission with NSIL/DoS

OneWeb Ltd, is the UK-based customer for NSIL and it is a global communication network powered from space, enabling internet connectivity for governments and businesses.

The company is implementing a constellation of 648 satellites in the Low Earth Orbit. While 36 satellites would be launched on Sunday, another batch of satellites were expected to be placed in the orbit by early 2023, ISRO said.

Bharti Enterprises is one of the major investors in OneWeb.





Source link

Previous articleONE: Jeremy Miado wins again, wants title fight vs Joshua Pacio in Manila
Next articleCTET 2022 Registration Begins From Oct 31 at ctet.nic.in; Check Fee, Steps to Apply, New Rules Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677