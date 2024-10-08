Home

Watch: Brij Bhushan Singh’s SHOCKING comments on Vinesh Phogat’s poll win; ‘Satyanaash hi…’

Brij Bhushan Singh also claimed that Vinesh Phogat used his name to win her electoral debut from the Julana seat, asserting “iska matlab hum mahaan aadmi hain (means I’m a great man)”.

Brij Bhushan Singh claimed Vinesh Phogat used the “power of my name” to win.

Haryana Election Result: BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday made controversial comments on Vinesh Phogat’s victory from the Julana Assembly constituency, claiming that her being in the Congress is the reason that the party has lost the Haryana Assembly polls despite odds stacked against the incumbent BJP dispensation.

“Wo jahan jahan jaegi, satyanaash hi hoga (Only destruction follows, wherever she goes,” the former BJP MP said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Many BJP candidates have won on ‘jaat’ majority seats… The so-called wrestlers in the wrestler’s agitation are not heroes of Haryana. They

are villains for all the junior wrestlers also… If she (Vinesh Phogat) used my name to win, it means I am a great man who helped her win. She won but Congress lost… ‘Wo jahan jahan jaegi, satyanaash hi hoga’,” ANI quoted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was saying.

#WATCH | On BJP leading in #HaryanaElections, BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says, “… Many BJP candidates have won on ‘jaat’ majority seats… The so-called wrestlers in the wrestler’s agitation are not heroes of Haryana. They are villains for all the junior wrestlers… pic.twitter.com/xCCh1tGSoQ — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

Vinesh Phogat wins electoral debut

The BJP leader’s reaction came hours after his arch nemesis Vinesh Phogat was declared victorious from the Julana Assembly constituency in the Haryana polls. Hailing her win as the “victory of every struggle, of truth”, the wrestler-turned-politician asserted her victory represents the “the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight”.

“This is the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight. This is the victory of every struggle, truth. I will maintain the love and trust that this country has given me,” Vinesh Phogat said, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier this year, Vinesh Phogat and fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, had joined the Congress ahead of the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.

In early 2023, Phogat and Punia, along with fellow Olympian Sakshi Malik, had launched a vociferous protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, then chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), accusing him of sexually abusing female wrestlers, including a minor. Following the month’s long protest, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs, including one under the stringent POCSO Act, against Brij Bhushan based on the complaints filed by the wrestlers.











