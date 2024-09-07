NationalPolitics

Brij Bhushan’s First Reaction To Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Joining Congress

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 7, 2024
0 103 Less than a minute

New Delhi: In a major development ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress on Friday, slamming BJP and promising working for women.

VIDEO | Here’s what former BJP MP and ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (@b_bhushansharan) said on wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joining the Congress.

“About two years ago, these sportspersons had started a conspiracy on January 18. The day this all began, I had… pic.twitter.com/wa6EV9B4o8

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2024

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 7, 2024
0 103 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Haryana Polls: Congress Releases 1st List Of 31 Candidates; Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana

September 6, 2024

Manipur Schools To Remain Closed On September 7 Following Bishnupur Bomb Attacks

September 6, 2024

Sajad Lone To Contest From Kupwara And Handwara Seats; Imran Ansari From Pattan As PC Releases 4th List

September 6, 2024

Voting For ‘Dekho Apna Desh, People’s Choice 2024’ Open Until THIS Date

September 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow