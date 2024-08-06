Bring Cinema Home with BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 Soundbars for Unmatched Sound Experience

Sony India today announces the launch of its latest BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 9. These state-of-the-art soundbars are designed to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience at home, combining Sonys expertise in audio and visual technologies with advanced features for the ultimate in-home entertainment. Sonys new BRAVIA Theatre Bars are engineered to enrich the home viewing experience, bringing the magic of the big screen to the comfort of your living room. With the expansion of streaming services and the growing trend of home entertainment, the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8, with 11 speaker units, and the Bar 9, with 13 speaker units, are set to transform your movie nights with exceptional sound quality and cutting-edge technology.

Bring Cinema Home with Sony BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 soundbars

Utilizing Sonys proprietary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology, multiple phantom speakers are generated in locations where there are no actual physical speakers, such as above or to the side. This enables a 360 spatial sound experience that is optimized for a specific home setting, with a wide sound field that surrounds you with audio from various directions, mirroring the cinema experience, without having to install physical speakers on the ceiling or walls. Previously, both a soundbar and rear speakers were required to generate phantom speakers. With the newly released BRAVIA Theatre Bar 9 and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8, you can enjoy 360 Spatial Sound Mapping using just a single soundbar. Additionally, compared to their predecessor models, the new Bar 8 and Bar 9 have more speaker units, producing a more immersive 360 Spatial Sound experience.

The BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and 9 are compatible with Sound Field Optimization, which automatically adjusts and tunes each speaker based on the layout of your room to help find the optimum location to place your system, allowing you to feel the impact of cinematic sound at home. The BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 not only support industry-standard audio technologies, including Dolby Atmos immersive audio and DTS, but also have IMAX Enhanced certification. Dolby Atmos creates a three-dimensional soundscape, allowing sound to move around you in a multidimensional space. DTS adapts to your speaker layout to produce lifelike sound, making every scene feel more realistic. Together, these technologies ensure a captivating and true-to-life audio experience, significantly enhancing your home cinema experience.

Acoustic Center Sync integrates your sound system, such as a soundbar, with the TV so that the sound precisely matches the action on the screen, bringing a cinema-like setup home. When you combine BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theatre products, the Acoustic Center Sync function fuses the sound of the TVs speakers and the soundbar seamlessly, creating a cinema-like experience where the sound appears to come directly from the TV screen. Voice Zoom 3 is a groundbreaking feature integrated into Sonys BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9, designed to enhance dialogue clarity with unprecedented precision. Settings for Voice Zoom 3 and the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9, when connected to BRAVIA, can be operated using the new BRAVIA Connect App (formerly Home Entertainment Connect App) without displaying the menu bar on the TV screen while watching a movie. The BRAVIA Connect App enhances user convenience by enabling seamless control and optimization of Sonys BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 directly from a smartphone. With an intuitive interface, it allows users to adjust settings, manage audio preferences, and access additional features without disrupting their viewing experience.

The BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and 9 feature 360 Reality Audio by Sony, which revolutionizes music listening with immersive sound from every angle, recreating a live concert experience in your home. Using spatial sound technologies, it places instruments and vocals around you for a truly lifelike audio atmosphere. Whether you are enjoying your favorite tracks or discovering new music, 360 Reality Audio ensures unparalleled depth and clarity, making every listening session captivating and engaging.

BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 is available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from 15th July 2024 onwards.

Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability Date BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 89,990/- Available Now BRAVIA Theatre Bar 9 1,29,990/- Available Now

There is an additional cashback offer of Rs. 8,000/- on Bar 8 and Rs. 10,000/- on Bar 9, which can be availed through selected credit cards in both online and offline channels. A special combo offer discount of Rs. 8,000/- is also available on the purchase of selected BRAVIA televisions along with BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9.