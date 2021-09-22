Britannia NutriChoice launches the ‘Snacker Cracker’ Campaign with Abir Chatterjee

The country’s largest bakery foods company, Britannia Industries Limited has launched a new ‘Snacker Cracker’ campaign for its NutriChoice Sugar Free Cracker range, with Bengali superstar Abir Chatterjee.

The lockdown has led to increased snacking at home. This not only resulted in a quest for heathy snacks but many first time cooks researching & experimenting with varied, tasty, healthy and easy to make snacks. In fact the word ‘Recipe’ at one point was the most searched word online during the lockdown.

Priced at Rs 35 for 300 grams, Britannia NutriChoice Cracker makes the quest for quick, easy snacks simpler. It is not only sugar free, but its neutral taste makes for a great accompaniment with a variety of delectable ingredients to make a quick and tasty snack. With increase in snacking occasions at home, this snacker-of-a-cracker can be consumed as a mid-meal snack any time of day.

The brand’s new TVC features Abir Chatterjee in a never-before-seen avatar. An amateur cook himself, Abir has picked up a few culinary skills during the lockdown. A perfect time for Abir & Britannia NutriChoice to come together. NutriChoice Cracker as a key ingredient in one’s delightful and healthy snacking schedule. The campaign highlights how the cracker is so versatile that it can be used in a variety of ways to create quick snacks throughout the day. Abir dons the hat of a chef, in the new Britannia NutriChoice Cracker campaign.

Further all set with his cooking station, he will be seen preparing some spontaneous recipes using NutriChoice Sugar Free Crackers as the standard base ingredient. He will be judged by a special guest that is yet to unfold.

Commenting on the NutriChoice Snacker Cracker campaign, Vinay Subramanyam, VP Marketing, Britannia Industries Limited said, “We have observed that working from home, consumers have taken to snacking more than ever before. The lockdown has even changed the dynamics of cooking at home versus eating out, and it has instilled a need to make a conscious effort in choosing the healthy way, be it a full meal or a snack. With Britannia NutriChoice Sugar Free Cracker, we aim to provide our consumers with that healthy, delicious & DIY base ingredient that can be easily prepared by anyone, at any time. The Cracker is not only thin, light and crispy but also sugar free, thus adding value to the increasingly health conscious audiences. The campaign will amplify the offering with Abir Chatterjee spearheading the way. He is a right fit to help personify the proposition of making a healthier choice for all your snacking needs.”

Speaking on his association with the brand, Abir Chatterjee said, “Being a quintessential Bengali, I love snacking and I make sure I don’t skip my meals, but the shoot timings often make it difficult. Thanks to the lockdown, I have as picked up a few culinary skills. Britannia NutriChoice Sugar Free Crackers is the perfect snack whisperer & great to as experiment ones cooking skills. It makes for a delicious snack with the satisfaction of having made a healthier choice. I am glad to see how Britannia NutriChoice Cracker will soon be in every kitchen, playing the role of that versatile, must-have ingredient for every meal and snack. I think we are also in for a ride to discover some wonderful recipes from different households of our country with this campaign!”

Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas has said “Consumers are evolving and slowly coming to realise that their favourite cracker, while being a great teatime biscuit can also make for a healthy mid-meal snack! Stack it with fruits, nuts, or cheese, eat it anytime you like. Our creative challenge therefore was to amplify the versatility of these crackers through an exciting contest. By adding different consumption rituals and occasions for snacking without compromising on health, we enabled consumers to explore, experiment and as a result engage with us as a brand”

Britannia NutriChoice Snacker Cracker Contest Details

The Britannia NutriChoice Snacker Cracker Contest is super simple to participate in.

All you have to do is to give a missed call to 7829833333 and send your favorite ‘snacker cracker’ recipes and stand a chance to challenge Abir in a cook off. Top 10 winners will also get their recipes featured on the packs.

Not only this, you can also win exciting cookware prizes from Wonderchef, every hour. A total of 600 Wonderchef prizes to be won and the contest will be live for a period of 2 months.

Participation through ‘WhatsApp’ and the website is possible. The contest will run for a period of 2 months.

Website – www.snackercrackercontest.com

Campaign Credits:

Agency: Lowe Lintas, Bangalore

Creative: Puneet Kapoor, Arpan Bhattacharyya, Sukumaran N, Madhuparna Guha, Aswin A and Lohit Chengappa

Account Management: Sonali Khanna, Ameya Lokhande, Shreya and Shabrish BM

Planning: Kishore Subramanian, Prashanth Murthy and Saumya Chattopadhyay

Production House: Lucifer Circus (Director: Deepak Thomas ; Producer: Gaurav Chanana)

Brand Team: Sumita Rajan, Sobia Sahar