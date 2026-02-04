British Council Invites Applications for Fully Funded Women in STEM Scholarships 2026-27 to Address Gender Gaps in Science
The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, has announced the opening of applications for the British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM for the 2026–27 academic year, part of the British Council’s Going Global Partnerships. The programme aims to expand opportunities for women in STEM, strengthen female leadership in science and innovation, and foster a more diverse and gender-representative STEM ecosystem. For the 2026–27 academic year, 25 fully funded postgraduate scholarships are available to applicants from South Asia, including India, in partnership with five UK universities – University of Edinburgh, University of Glasgow, University of Manchester, Queen Mary University of London and Brunel University London. The scholarships are designed to support women with strong academic potential who aspire to build careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, develop leadership capabilities, and contribute meaningfully to research, innovation, and development in their home countries. Each scholarship is valued at a minimum of £40,000 and offers comprehensive financial support. This includes full tuition fees, living stipends, travel and visa costs, health coverage fees, and English language support where required. By removing financial barriers, the programme enables scholars to focus fully on academic and professional growth at world-leading institutions. The UK is globally recognised for its excellence in science and research, ranking second in the world for research output and impact. Scholars benefit from exposure to cutting-edge research environments, advanced infrastructure, and industry-aligned learning, equipping them with skills and global perspectives essential for leadership roles in STEM fields. Beyond academic study, the programme supports long-term career development through access to UK alumni networks, providing scholars with opportunities to build international connections, collaborate across borders, and continue contributing to innovation and knowledge exchange well beyond the duration of their studies. Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director Education India, British Council, said “The British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM strongly reflect the spirit and ambition of the India–UK Vision 2035, which places education, skills, research and people-to-people connections at the heart of our bilateral partnership. By enabling talented women from India to access world-class STEM education in the UK, we are not only addressing gender gaps in science and innovation but also nurturing a future-ready talent pool that will drive shared prosperity for both countries. These scholarships empower women to become leaders, researchers and change-makers, strengthening innovation ecosystems and reinforcing the long-term collaboration between India and the UK as we work together to shape a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable global future.” Globally, the programme offers 90 scholarships to eligible applicants across 30 countries. The British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM initiative has partnered with 43 leading UK universities and has awarded nearly 500 scholarships worldwide, including 22 scholarships awarded to candidates from India to date. This enduring effort reflects a strong commitment to advancing gender equality, empowering women leaders in science, and driving inclusive growth through education.
