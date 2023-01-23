Home

Viral Video: British Group Plays Dhol, Band Baaja for an Indian Baraat in London, Desi Netizens Can’t Keep Calm

Viral Video: Indian weddings are well-known for their grandeur and among them one of the most integral part is the band, baaja and baraat. However, it might not be a common sight in Indian weddings happening outside the country. But, now a video of a British band playing band baaja for an Indian baraat in London is going viral across social media platforms.

The video went viral after a video of the baraatis dancing to band bajaa at a Punjabi wedding was shared on Twitter by a user named Gurmeet Chadha. He posted the video with the caption, “Angrezon se band and dhol bajwa rahe hain Punjabi :). Classic Revenge by Indians. ( on a lighter note guys).”

WATCH

Angrezon se band and dhol bajwa rahe hain Punjabi :). Classic Revenge by Indians. ( on a lighter note guys) pic.twitter.com/DPmp5UByRZ — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) January 20, 2023

In the viral video, we can see a gathering of people — the baraatis dressed in exotic Indian clothes and dancing to the music played by the British band members. The band members were seen playing dhol, trombones, trumpets, and tubas. The video has garnered nearly 300k views and thousands of likes and comments.



