British-Indian Youth MP’s Passionate Climate Speech At UK Parliament Goes Viral. Watch Video

Third-generation British-Indian says he is “proud” of his heritage and what this means for other South Asian young people like him.

British-Indian student speaks at the UK Parliament

A 17-year-old British-Indian Youth MP and social campaigner has joined an exclusive club to become one of the only non-frontbencher MPs to get to speak at the Despatch Box at the House of Commons. Dev Sharma, Youth MP in the UK Youth Parliament, delivered a powerful address from the Despatch Box in the House of Commons calling for greater action to tackle climate change in order to avert impacts on our health.

He called on systemic change driven by governments and businesses that still produce a vast sum of emissions, instead of the current narrative which blames individualistic behaviours. His speech was met with loud applause from the other Youth MPs, as he sat down.

On November 4, members of the Youth Parliament debated topics related to health. As many as 250 members of Youth Parliament from across the UK participated in the Commons debate, focused on health-related issues as diverse as the cost of living crisis and the ongoing effects of climate change.

The sitting was chaired by the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, and was broadcast via BBC Parliament, UK Parliament Live, and inscribed to Hansard.

He was called on to speak by Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons. Already an accomplished speaker in debate from his time as the former Youth MP for Leicester, Dev was re-elected earlier in March of this year to become the Youth MP for Winchester.

Dev is prominent as a youth parliamentarian in the UK as well as being an award-winning activist. Early this year, Dev won the UK Parliament’s Volunteer of the Year Award for his success in getting the UK government to ban junk food advertising online. He is also chair of BiteBack2030, a youth-led movement, founded by Jamie Oliver, campaigning for every child’s right to health.

