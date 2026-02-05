BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. In conjunction with this release, the Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at brookdaleinvestors.com. Please allow extra time before the call to download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the webcast will be available at brookdaleinvestors.com shortly after the conclusion of the event. About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation’s premier operator of senior living communities. With 584 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 51,000 residents as of December 31, 2025, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale’s stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube. SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
